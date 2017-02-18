MCI concert

The Malta Cultural Institute is holding its fifth concert for the season tomorrow in St Julian’s.

The evening’s programme will feature a group of musicians from the University of Malta’s Junior

College who have come together as a Chamber group. The group is coordinated and rehearsed by Manoel Pirotta.

An unusual and attractive part of the evening will be in the hands of Charles ‘City’ Gatt, the founder of the Malta Jazz Festival, who will be playing improvisations on well-known tunes on the vibraphone. The painting exhibition for the month of February features the works of Rosette Sciriha.

■ The concert is taking place tomorrow at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s at 7pm. For more information, call 2133 8923 or 9980 0409 or send an e-mail to maltacultinst@gmail.com. Entrance is free, with donations at the door to help cover some of the expenses of the evening appreciated.