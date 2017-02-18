Announcements

BORG. On February 16, SALVU, passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 95, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Joseph and his wife Angela, Nikolina and her husband John Mary, Luiga and her husband Nicholas, France and his wife Katie, Ċensina, widow of Nicholas, Doris and her husband John, Carmelo and his wife Mary, Emanuel and his wife Lucia, Agnes and her husband Romeo, Nicholas and his wife Mary, Mary and her husband France, Paul and his wife Rita, Antonia and her husband Charles, Mario and his wife Connie, and Victor, widower of Mary, his beloved 39 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren, his sister Nikolina and her husband Paul, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, February 18 for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On February 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, DORIS, née Spiteri, of Sliema, residing at St Julian’s, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband Michael, her children Anna and her husband George Debrincat, Charles and his wife Marlene, Michael and his partner Michelle, and Stefan and his wife Joanna, her beloved grandchildren Maria and her husband Karl, Edwina, Dominic, Matthew and his wife Corinne, Julia and Louie, her brother Lino and his wife Liza, her respective in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, February 18 at 1.30pm for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Should you wish, instead of flowers, donations to the Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GOVÈ. On February 16, at her residence in Balzan, MARIA DOLORES, widow of Emanuel, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Maria and her husband Joseph Formosa, her sons Stephen and his wife Louiselle and Alan and his wife Maria, his cherished grandchildren Luke and his girlfriend, Matthew and his girlfriend, Jean, Samuel, Leah, Luisa and Luigi, her only sister Georgette, her in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Monday, February 20 at 8.30am at Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance from back gate). No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WIRTH. On February 16, IRENE, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her dearly beloved sister and life-long companion Risette Wirth, her brothers and sisters Mollie Wirth, Yvonne Marich, Laurie Wirth, and his wife Anna, Babs Cutugno, Edgar Wirth, and his wife Nanette, Monica Borg Testaferrata, and her in-laws Gladys Wirth and Ronnie Pace Decesare, numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, February 18 for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Merciful Jesus grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow’s 9am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of the souls of ROSELLA AQUILINA (6.2.’16) and her mother MARY THEUMA (20.8.’16).

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – JOSEPH P. On the second anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed but always remembered by his loving wife Therese, his dear children Gilbert and Nadianne, Lara and Bernard, Antonella and Anthony, Bertram and his girlfriend Kim, his dearest grandchildren Andrea, Amy, Thomas, Beppe and Maya, his six brothers and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, February 18, at 5.15pm at Attard parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASOLANI. In loving memory of MAURICE, today being the 46th anniversary of his death. Always remembered and sadly missed by his sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren.

COLEIRO TONNA – THERESE. Treasured memories of our dear sister on the 24th anniversary of her death. A prayer is kindly solicited. Mae, Tony and Frank.

GRIMA. In loving memory of a dear mother, ROSINA, today the 41st anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her family.

LA ROSA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest father JOSIE on the 39th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his daughters and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SAVONA – ANTHONY. Remembered with much love and affection, especially today the second anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. Godwin, Carmen, Gertie, Edwin, Mary-Rose and Tony.

SIMONDS. In loving memory of ANGELA (Borg Olivier) on the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers and sadly missed by her son George, her brothers Alexander and his wife Kathleen, and Jean Claude, her nephews Nikolai and Stefano, her niece Karina and her many relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

XUEREB – LEO. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 15 years ago. Lovingly remembered by Louise, Wayne and Ljuana, Ingrid, Chris and Marija and Kurt.

XUEREB. In loving memory of a special uncle, LEO, especially today being the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Alice.

ZARB ADAMI – NOEL. Treasured memories of our dear friend on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed, forever in our hearts and prayers. Robert and Anna, Jeffrey and Louise and Vivienne. Lord, grant him eternal rest.