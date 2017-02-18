Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Malta’s Emma Xuereb (right) tries to make her way past Lithuania’s Vestina Neverdauskaite during their friendly match at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on February 10. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta’s Brenda Borg (left) clashes with Lithuania’s Oksana Imanalijeva during their friendly match at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on February 10. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta winger Alishia Sultana (left) tries to make inroads in the Lithuanian defense during their friendly match at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on February 10. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

A fresh water turtle rests on some rocks in a pond whilst three ducks pass by at San Anton Gardens in Attard on February 11. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A priest addresses the congregation during mass celebrating the feast of St Paul at the Church of St Paul's Shipwreck in Valletta on February 10. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A carnival enthusiast sprays his float with white paint at Marsa ahead of Carnival celebrations next week on February 10 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A child and his father play with paper cuttings before the band procession arrives in St Paul Street for the afternoon march in Valletta on February 10 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A man takes a photo with his mobile from a balcony overlooking St Paul's Street during the afternoon march of St Paul on February 10 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A man is lifted over the energetic crowd during the afternoon march of St Paul in Valletta on February 10 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Paper cuttings fall over the crowd as people gather to watch the annual afternoon march dedicated to St Paul in Valletta on February 10 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Musicians play during the afternoon march of St Paul in Valletta on February 10 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

The BWSC power station at Delimara on February 11. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

LNG tanker Armada Mediterrana anchored in Marsaxlokk bay on February 11. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Members of the Forensic department gather evidence at the scene of a suspected shooting in Marsa on February 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil addresses the crowd in Sliema on February 12, whilst Former Labour MP Marlene Farrugia listens from the background. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Former Labour Party MP Marlene Farrugia hugs and kisses a Nationalist party supporter at a demonstration in Sliema on February 12. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An armed forces of Malta helicopter flies low over the Grand Harbour in Valletta on February 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Re-enactors perform at the In Guardia parade at Fort St Elmo in Valletta on February 12. . Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Re-enactors get ready to perform at the In Guardia parade at Fort St Elmo in Valletta on February 12. . Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Re-enactors perform at the In Guardia parade at Fort St Elmo in Valletta on February 12. . Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The traditional costumes of re-enactors, as they get ready to perform at the In Guardia parade at Fort St Elmo in Valletta on February 12. . Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An aircraft flies above a cloud as seen from Valletta on February 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Re-enactors perform at St Paul’s Catacombs in Rabat on February 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Re-enactors perform at St Paul’s Catacombs in Rabat on February 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The recently opened St Paul’s Catacombs in Rabat during an open day on February 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Members of the public watch as re-enactors perform at St Paul’s Catacombs in Rabat on February 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Starlites (white) play Gzira Athleta (blue) in the Louis Borg Cup basketball final at the Ta’Qali Pavilion on February 12. Starlites won the match 71-65 but their efforts were not enough to cancel the 34-42 loss from the series. Photo: Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Starlites (white) play Gzira Athleta (blue) in the Louis Borg Cup basketball final at the Ta’Qali Pavilion on February 12. Starlites won the match 71-65 but their efforts were not enough to cancel the 34-42 loss from the series. Photo: Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Starlites (white) play Gzira Athleta (blue) in the Louis Borg Cup basketball final at the Ta’Qali Pavilion on February 12. Starlites won the match 71-65 but their efforts were not enough to cancel the 34-42 loss from the series. Photo: Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Starlites (white) play Gzira Athleta (blue) in the Louis Borg Cup basketball final at the Ta’Qali Pavilion on February 12. Starlites won the match 71-65 but their efforts were not enough to cancel the 34-42 loss from the series. Photo: Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

September (no.10) on its way to winning the Premier Class race at The Marsa Race track on February 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hamrun Spartans FC player Luke Sciberras (right) is fouled by Valletta FC player Ryan Camilleri in a football match held at the National stadium in Ta’ Qali on February 12. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

School children pet a police dog during an open day held at the Civil Protection headquarters in Xemxija on February 13. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

School children sit in the front of a police car whilst asking questions to police officers about their work during an open day at the Civil Protection headquarters in Xemxija on February 13. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina



Cordina

With last restoration works on the Ir-Redentur statue having been done 180 years ago, the beloved statue is to be locked away for a nine-month rejuvenation. The statue seen here at the Basilica of the Nativity of Mary, in Senglea on February 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A lady visits the Ir-Redentur statue in the Basilica of the Nativity of Mary, Senglea on February 13. The beloved statue is to be locked away for a nine-month rejuvenation. The last restoration was completed 180 years ago. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela pets a police dog during an open day held at the Civil Protection headquarters in Xemxija on February 13. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Children play with a police dog during an open day held at the Civil Protection headquarters in Xemxija on February 13. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A schoolgirl tries on a gas mask during an open day held at the Civil Protection headquarters in Xemxija on February 13. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A weathered balcony is lit by the afternoon sun in Strait Street, Valletta on February 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The sun sets behind heart shaped ornaments on the eve of Valentines Day in Attard on February 14. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The Mdina Cathedral appears in the background as a vendor sells heart shaped ornaments on the eve of Valentines Day in Attard on February 14. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Birdlife activists address the media outside the Law Courts in Valletta regarding a ban on finch trapping on February 14. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

New Armed Forces of Malta recruits look to their right whilst marching at a passing out parade in Luqa on February 15. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The Armed Forces of Malta band look to their right during the passing out parade in Luqa on February 15. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

New Armed Forces of Malta march at their passing out parade in Luqa on February 15. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A robin sits on a branch in Luqa on February 15. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Tourists enjoy the sweeping views of Grand Harbour from the Upper Barrakka Garden on February 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Two Ursuline sisters from the congregation of St Angela Merici take in the winter sunshine at Chadwick Lakes on February 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Two Ursuline sisters from the congregation of St Angela Merici take in the winter sunshine at Chadwick Lakes on February 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Some people took leave from work to enjoy a mid week walk at Chadwick Lakes on February 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Four buildings at a Valletta cross road on February 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A policeman directs traffic around a road accident in Paola on February 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Pigeons perch themselves on top of a Sliema lamppost on February 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

