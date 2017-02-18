Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says diabetics who need regular insulin injections are being forced to get by with the needles usually used by children as the eight-millimetre ones for adults are out of stock. In another story, the newspaper says Gozo’s first minister and former Speaker Anton Tabone agrees that the island should have an autonomous regional council to administer its own affairs.

The Malta Independent says that a sugar paste carnival float will be on display in front of the Law Courts in Valletta over the carnival weekend.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN deputy leader Mario de Marco saying that the newly launched media bill would threaten the most basic freedoms including that of the internet.

L-Orizzont says that Minister Konrad Mizzi has accepted Pana’s invitation to appear before the committee.