Media Bill not proposing registration of online commenters - government

The media bill launched a few days ago was not proposing the registration of people to be able to comment online, the government said this morning.

In a statement, it said this was a deceitful spin the Opposition was trying to give.

What the bill was proposing, the government said, was the registration of editors of local news or current affairs websites on the internet in the same way as newspapers, television and broadcasting editors were registered.

A draft bill presented by the government on Tuesday would require news websites to register with the government and seeks to double the maximum penalty for libel to €20,000, while removing criminal libel and the imposition of garnishee orders on journalists.

It said it was following with interest the debate on the bill, which would lead to greater freedom of expression through the removal of criminal libel and the introduction of new mediation systems in civil libel. It would also remove the possibility of precautionary warrants during civil libel procedures.

The government said it would continue with the consultation process and welcomed suggestions and observations on the bill, which was to be moved for second reading in Parliament.