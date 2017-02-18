Malta votes for its Eurovision song tonight

Ira Losco at last year's Eurovision.

Malta will this evening vote for the song to represent it in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

A total of 16 finalists are taking part in the finals, taking place at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre in Ta’Qali.

The song this year will be chosen solely through televoting with the jury being dropped from the selection process.

Only one vote per song will be allowed per telephone number and repeat voting will be rejected by the computerised system.

PBS CEO John Bundy has also given assurance that the winning song will not be replaced, as happened last year with Ira Losco. The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Kiev in May.

The songs taking part in this year’s final are:

Klinsmann Coleiro – Laserlight Raquela Dalli Gonzi – Ray of light Deborah C & Josef Tabone – Tonight Kevin Borg – Follow Jade Vella – Seconds away Crosswalk – So simple Franklin Calleja – Follow me Rhiannon Michallef – Fearless Miriana Conte – Don’t look down Shauna Vassallo – Crazy games Janice Mangion – Kewkba Cherton Caruana – Fighting to survive Maxine Pace – Bombshell Richard Edwards – You Brooke Borg – Unstoppable Claudia Faniello – Breathlessly

The winner of this evening's contest will represent Malta at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in the second semi-final on May 11, performing for a place in the grand final of the competition on May 13.