Malta votes for its Eurovision song tonight
Winner to be decided through a 100% televote
Malta will this evening vote for the song to represent it in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
A total of 16 finalists are taking part in the finals, taking place at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre in Ta’Qali.
The song this year will be chosen solely through televoting with the jury being dropped from the selection process.
Only one vote per song will be allowed per telephone number and repeat voting will be rejected by the computerised system.
PBS CEO John Bundy has also given assurance that the winning song will not be replaced, as happened last year with Ira Losco. The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Kiev in May.
The songs taking part in this year’s final are:
- Klinsmann Coleiro – Laserlight
- Raquela Dalli Gonzi – Ray of light
- Deborah C & Josef Tabone – Tonight
- Kevin Borg – Follow
- Jade Vella – Seconds away
- Crosswalk – So simple
- Franklin Calleja – Follow me
- Rhiannon Michallef – Fearless
- Miriana Conte – Don’t look down
- Shauna Vassallo – Crazy games
- Janice Mangion – Kewkba
- Cherton Caruana – Fighting to survive
- Maxine Pace – Bombshell
- Richard Edwards – You
- Brooke Borg – Unstoppable
- Claudia Faniello – Breathlessly
The winner of this evening's contest will represent Malta at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in the second semi-final on May 11, performing for a place in the grand final of the competition on May 13.
