Saturday, February 18, 2017, 20:31

JG Vassallo, journalist and former union man dies

Journalist and opinionist Joseph George Vassallo died today, aged 93. 

Better known as JG, Mr Vassallo joined the editorial staff of Times of Malta in 1950 and in 1962 was appointed head of news at Rediffusion Malta and Television Service. After retirement, he continued contributing in several Maltese and English-language publications throughout his career, including The Malta Independent.

Between 1971 and 1990 he was director general of the Malta Chamber of Commerce and also served as editor of The Commercial Courier

He was involved in the General Workers' Union between 1944 and 1950.

The Institute of Maltese Journalists paid tribute to JG Vassallo who had served as a council member when it was known as the Press Club. 

