Industry-wide reservations systems failure is affecting Air Malta
Airline's operations not affected
An industry-wide reservations systems failure is affecting Air Malta but the airline’s operations are not affected.
Air Malta said in a statement Sabre systems reported a system issue early this morning. Sabre is used by more than 400 airlines worldwide.
Air Malta said it was in constant contact with Sabre to minimise inconveniences to passengers.
It regretted any inconvenience caused to clients due to circumstances beyond its control and said it was is increasing its resources at the call center which can be contacted on 2166 2211.
The call center is taking all enquiries and will be calling the passengers back once the system is up again.
