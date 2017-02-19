Breathless Claudia Faniello heads for Eurovision

Claudia Faniello celebrating her win. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Claudia Faniello will be representing Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Ukraine after beating stiff competition from a song performed in Maltese.

Faniello's song Breathless got 4,966 votes, beating Janice Mangion's Kewkba to second with 4,544 votes, while Kevin Borg placed third with the song Follow (2,502 votes).

The winner was chosen solely through televoting with the jury being dropped from the selection process. It came at the end of a glitzy show screened live on TVM, normally watched by tens of thousands.

A total of 16 finalists took part in the final which took place at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali. Ballads and heavy make-up dominated the evening with the quality of songs ranging from the catchy to the downright mediocre.

Faniello, 28, is a seasoned singer who first performed at the Malta Eurovision back in 2006. The winning song, a ballad, was composed by Philip Vella and Sean Vella and written by Gerard James Borg.

Had Kewkba won the show, it would have been the first time since L-Imħabba in 1972 that a song performed in the Maltese language would have represented Malta at the yearly contest.

Public Broadcasting Services CEO John Bundy has guaranteed that the winning song will not be replaced, as had controversially happened last year with Ira Losco.

Singer Mary Spiteri, who represented Malta in the 1992 Eurovision Song Contest, presented the winning trophy to Faniello.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Kiev. Malta will perform in the second semi-final on May 11, vying for a place in the grand final of the competition on May 13.

Janice Mangion's Kewkba placed second.

Kevin Borg placed third.