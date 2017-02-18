Advert
Saturday, February 18, 2017, 10:38

Applications for entry in Church schools being accepted

Applications for entry in Church schools are being accepted as follows:

Entry Level

Vacant Spots

First year secondary (boys)

116

First year secondary (girls)

15

First year primary (boys)

235

First year primary (girls)

125

Second year kindergarten (boys)

109

Second year kindergarten (girls)

216

First year kindergarten (boys)

21

First year kindergarten (girls)

41

Total

878

In a statement this morning, the Curia said one can apply online at www.knisja.org/applications up to Thursday, at the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana or at St Michael’s School in Sta Venera on Thursday between 9am and 1pm.

A total 1,620 applications had been submitted online so far.

