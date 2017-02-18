Applications for entry in Church schools being accepted

Applications for entry in Church schools are being accepted as follows:

Entry Level Vacant Spots First year secondary (boys) 116 First year secondary (girls) 15 First year primary (boys) 235 First year primary (girls) 125 Second year kindergarten (boys) 109 Second year kindergarten (girls) 216 First year kindergarten (boys) 21 First year kindergarten (girls) 41 Total 878

In a statement this morning, the Curia said one can apply online at www.knisja.org/applications up to Thursday, at the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana or at St Michael’s School in Sta Venera on Thursday between 9am and 1pm.

A total 1,620 applications had been submitted online so far.