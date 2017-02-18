Applications for entry in Church schools being accepted
Applications for entry in Church schools are being accepted as follows:
|
Entry Level
|
Vacant Spots
|
First year secondary (boys)
|
116
|
First year secondary (girls)
|
15
|
First year primary (boys)
|
235
|
First year primary (girls)
|
125
|
Second year kindergarten (boys)
|
109
|
Second year kindergarten (girls)
|
216
|
First year kindergarten (boys)
|
21
|
First year kindergarten (girls)
|
41
|
Total
|
878
In a statement this morning, the Curia said one can apply online at www.knisja.org/applications up to Thursday, at the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana or at St Michael’s School in Sta Venera on Thursday between 9am and 1pm.
A total 1,620 applications had been submitted online so far.
