Where to go?

Is there an efficient someone at Go plc, my IT provider, to help a now desperate octogenarian?

On January 19, I received a first mail delivery report that my e-mails to a btinternet.com address were being bounced back with information I was on a BT blacklist. My IT technician explained this was my provider’s (Go) problem.

Since then I have talked to 11 helpline people (average telephone holding time 35 minutes) and visited the Birkirkara technical shop. I also e-mailed Go via their website. Meanwhile, I can receive btinternet.com e-mails from the UK.

Only one Go subscriber told

me I was not alone, as anyone e-mailing via Go to btinternet.com was having the same difficulty. Finally, I telephoned BT in the UK who confirmed this is definitely Go’s responsibility.

It is impossible to reach Go management, although I’ve received their latest bill. I ask: now what?