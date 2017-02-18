Where to go?
Is there an efficient someone at Go plc, my IT provider, to help a now desperate octogenarian?
On January 19, I received a first mail delivery report that my e-mails to a btinternet.com address were being bounced back with information I was on a BT blacklist. My IT technician explained this was my provider’s (Go) problem.
Since then I have talked to 11 helpline people (average telephone holding time 35 minutes) and visited the Birkirkara technical shop. I also e-mailed Go via their website. Meanwhile, I can receive btinternet.com e-mails from the UK.
Only one Go subscriber told
me I was not alone, as anyone e-mailing via Go to btinternet.com was having the same difficulty. Finally, I telephoned BT in the UK who confirmed this is definitely Go’s responsibility.
It is impossible to reach Go management, although I’ve received their latest bill. I ask: now what?
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.