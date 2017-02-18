Advert
Saturday, February 18, 2017, 00:01 by

Alfred Gauci, Sliema

Trump’s laws

If Donald Trump considered that, since the 1980s, the US has opened its doors to three million refugees and not even one of them had anything to do with terrorism, he wouldn’t have come up with his senseless immigration ban. But, like him or not, he’s the President now. He was elected democratically, so all this doom and gloom by the press will not fix anything.

All the world can do is wait and see what happens. Hopefully,

he will balance his relationship with controversial countries and will not introduce another of his outrageous laws.

 

