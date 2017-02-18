Points to ponder

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

This year’s transmission on NET TV of the liturgical celebration commemorating St Paul’s Shipwreck from the Valletta collegiate parish church will remain imprinted in my memory for two reasons.

The first was the excellent and dramatic rendering of the second reading from chapters 27 and 28 of the Acts of the Apostles (by Hector Bruno): it was a worthy and noble delivery indeed.

The second reason is different. I was annoyed at the nonsensical theatricality I had to endure during the panegyric. I kept hoping the preacher would stop immediately. Comparisons are odious however I cannot but recall the homilies delivered on this same occasion by the late Capuchin, William Axiaq and, not so very long ago, by the Franciscan Minor Marcello Ghirlando.

For those who cherish – rather than relish – the Bible they were not only masterly expositions of Paul’s life and times but a thoughtful commentary, however brief, of his entire doctrinal horizon, spanning from primitive ‘Thessalonians’ to mature ‘Romans’ and winding up with pseudo-Pauline ‘2 Timothy’.

I appeal to the organising committee to ensure that, in future, panegyrics are biblically-oriented and any histrionics – vocal, visual and textual – are eschewed. Let us all live up to the solemnity of this unique commemoration. Does it make sense suggesting that, in future, the text of the homily be vetted beforehand by an ad hoc panel?

One final comment concerns the liturgical musical aspect: the jarring cacophony of the singers, along with a review – possibly an overhaul – towards a structurally-balanced orchestra, need seeing to and call for serious and professional preparation and rehearsals. It costs money, yes, and the appeal for contributions, at the end of the Mass, was appropriate and should spur positive response. The alternative would be a cheap and shoddy repetition unworthy of the occasion.