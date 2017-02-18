I refer to the opinion ‘Hitler did nothing wrong’ by Christopher Attard (February 13.)

Did the correspondent ever read the little novel Biederman and the arsonists, by the late Swiss author Max Frisch? It describes a ridiculous and inferior character (Mr Biederman) who does not want to be honest as soon as he is confronted with a truth he does not want to be true.

Those people, whom he described as so-called progressives, denying the existence of objective truth or reality are Mr Biederman.

Attard may agree or even confirm that the word ‘lie’ has a bad sound. A Biederman character finds an easy solution: he is transforming the word ‘lie’ to ‘creation of an own truth’. Sounds good, doesn’t it? Exactly the opposite sound but still the same meaning.

What Mr Biederman really wants is the licence to lie. He is lying because he does not want to be honest. The deeper reason for this behaviour is his cowardice. Mr Biederman is running away from honesty.