Great leaders
Last Wednesday, Louis Conzalez, from Mexico, while passing some comments in Quora Digest, about the way President Donald Trump does politics, concluded his article thus: “Great leaders unite their people. Destructive people divide them.”
Any further comments from me would be superfluous.
