Children identify problems with psychiatric healthcare

Difficulty in “establishing a therapeutic relationship” was among the concerns of children using mental health services.

Children who make use of mental health services say they are happy with the care received, despite identifying a number of shortcomings in the present system, a report published recently shows.

Addressing a mental health conference organised by the Malta Association of Psychiatry yesterday, higher specialist trainee Andrea Saliba presented research conducted in 2015 along with psychiatrist Nigel Camilleri.

The average age of those who took part in the study was 10.

Through the research study – carried out in November 2015 – the researchers sought to identify gaps in the current provision of services on offer to children and young people.

While respondents commented positively and “expressed appreciation for the services offered”, they criticised long waiting lists and having difficulty “establishing a therapeutic relationship”.

The children emphasised the need for better communication between services and called for more school visits, to enable liaison with the educational system.

Communication between the paediatricians working with children also needed improvement, the respondents said.

“Having reviews by the same clinician would ensure continuity of care and improve the therapeutic relationship, while extending opening times and improving accessibility may decrease barriers to service,” Dr Saliba argued. According to the researchers, the children were also critical of the appearance and facilities in waiting rooms, which they believed could hinder attendance.

“Young people suggested that the waiting rooms have sui-table books, age-appropriate toys, larger TVs, computers, Wi-Fi and a food and drink machine,” Dr Saliba said.

Giving a breakdown of the children’s responses, Dr Saliba said that more than 96 per cent of them reported that reception staff in mental health facilities were helpful and met their required needs.

“Over 74 per cent reported overall, professionals kept appointment times well. Nearly 38 per cent said the amount of information they received on their condition was very good, and 38.9 per cent felt that they were respected well by professionals working in children and young people’s services,” Dr Saliba said.

The children were also content with the treatment plans they were offered, the study showed, with 83.9 per cent reporting that they was individually tailored to meet their needs.