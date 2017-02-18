History is made as non-league Lincoln reach FA Cup quarter finals

Lincoln City's Sean Raggett scores the winner.

Sean Raggett's 89th-minute header earned Lincoln another stunning FA Cup upset as they won 1-0 at Burnley to reach the quarter-finals.

The National League side gave as good as they got throughout an end-to-end encounter at Turf Moor and got their reward with 60 seconds left.

When a Sam Habergham corner was headed back across goal by Luke Waterfall, Raggett nodded in at the back post.

As a result, Danny Cowley's Imps become the first non-league side to reach the last eight since QPR in 1914.