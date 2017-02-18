Wanderers wary of threat from underdogs Senglea

Sliema’s Frank Temile controls the ball ahead of Matteo Piciollo, of Balzan. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The BOV Premier League makes way for the FA Trophy this weekend as eight teams will be vying for a place in the last four of the knock-out competition between today and tomorrow.

Holders Sliema Wanderers take centre stage this afternoon when taking on one of the revelations in this year’s competition, Division One side Senglea Athletic, at the Hibs Stadium (kick-off: 2pm).

The Wanderers, who needed a penalty shoot-out to overcome Balzan in the final and lift the cup for a record 21st time last May, have had a mixed route to the quarter-finals.

In the third round, they came from two goals down before overcoming Mosta 3-2. The Blues then crushed lower-league side Qrendi 5-0.

Although on paper, the Wanderers are the hot favourites to reach the semi-finals, club president Keith Perry warned it would be a big mistake to underestimate the threat posed by Senglea today.

“There are no easy matches these days. You have to fight hard for victories and our fixture against Senglea will be no exception,” Perry told Times of Malta.

“They have already shown this year how dangerous they can be after eliminating Hibernians, the side currently leading the Premier League standings.

“So, we will give them the respect they deserve but at the same time we know our potential and we’re also confident of reaching the next round.

“Sliema Wanderers have always played a prominent role in the FA Trophy history and our fans will be relishing the prospect of another strong cup run.”

Today, Sliema will again be without two key players – defender Marko Potezica and midfielder Mathias Muchardi. They are still sidelined by injury. However, on a more positive note, coach John Buttigieg will have Peter Xuereb back after recovering full fitness.

The Wanderers head into the match in high spirits following an impressive league win over title challengers Balzan.

However, time and again this season Buttigieg’s men misfired badly when they are up against weaker opposition.

“This season we reserved our best football against the best teams in the league but when we face sides behind us in the standings our performances leave much to be desired,” Perry admitted.

“Obviously that is a bit of a concern but I believe that a cup quarter-final will bring the best out of our players.”

Senglea are the main giant-killers of the competition this season after their third-round heroics when shocking Hibernians in extra-time before having the better of Cottonera rivals Vittoriosa Stars 2-1 in another match that had finished all-square in normal time.

Coach Steve D’Amato said all the pressure will be on Sliema today but is banking on his team to give their best shot and extend their stay in the competition by another round.

“We know that we start the match as the underdogs,”

D’Amato said.

“Sliema are also the cup holders and everyone expects them to progress. But we have reached the quarter-finals on our own merits and we are determined to give them a good run for their money.

“The win over Hibernians instilled a lot of confidence in the Senglea players. We’ve done great so far so hopefully we can spring another surprise and reach the semi-finals.”

Quarter-finals

Today(Hibs Stadium)

Senglea vs Sliema 14.00



Tomorrow(Gozo Stadium)

SK Victoria W. vs Pembroke 13.00



Tomorrow (National Stadium)

Balzan vs Tarxien 14.00

Floriana vs Ħamrun 16.00