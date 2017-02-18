Sporting briefs

St Etienne: European soccer body UEFA launched disciplinary proceedings against St Etienne on Friday after the French side’s supporters lit flares during their Europa League last-32 first leg match at Manchester United. UEFA said in a statement that St Etienne, who face a fine, were charged with setting off fireworks, throwing objects and the improper conduct of supporters at Old Trafford on Thursday. It said its control, ethics and disciplinary body would met to deal with the case on March 23.



Terry: Chelsea skipper John Terry might be handed a rare outing at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fifth round today, with manager Antonio Conte planning to rest first-choice centre back David Luiz. The 36-year-old Terry, a fixture in Chelsea’s back line for more than a decade, has been pushed to the margins this season, making nine appearances in total, of which four have come in cup competitions.



Jedinak: Australia may be without injured captain Mile Jedinak and a clutch of first-choice players for crunch World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and United Arab Emirates next month, coach Ange Postecoglou has said. Defensive midfielder Jedinak has been battling a groin injury sustained with Aston Villa and is in a race to be fit for selection against Iraq in Tehran on March 23 and the UAE in Sydney five days later.



Klinsmann: Former US and Germany coach Juergen Klinsmann’s son Jonathan will be the first-choice goalkeeper for the United States when qualifying for the 2017 Under-20 World Cup begins, head coach Tab Ramos said. Ramos said Klinsmann would start for the United States when they open in Group B against Panama today at the CONCACAF qualifying tournament in Costa Rica. Klinsmann, 19, made 14 appearances for the University of California last season.



Yorke: Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke was denied entry to the United States yesterday. It is unclear whether Yorke was prevented from entering the USA due to an Iranian stamp on his passport or a visa issue. Yorke has enjoyed a varied career since then and was due to travel from Doha, Qatar to Trinidad and Tobago on personal business on Friday.