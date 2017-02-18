CONCACAF to mull joint World Cup bid

CONCACAF will discuss a possible joint bid for the 2026 World Cup and the governing body’s president also saida planned wall along the US-Mexico border would not present an obstacle to co-hosting the event.

Victor Montagliani, speaking to Reuters after FIFA said it would encourage co-hosting for the 2026 World Cup, said a three-way bid with the US, Mexico and Canada was one of the options but did not rule out other matches in Central America or the Caribbean.

For Montagliani, head of the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, FIFA’s welcoming of joint bids and the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams from 32 in 2026 meant a multi-national bid made sense.

“Especially with 48 teams and the increased infrastructure that requires, not so much from a stadium standpoint but training facilities, hotels and all the other things,” Montagliani said.

“Probably in short order, here in CONCACAF, we will sit at a table and see how we are going to move forward.”

Montagliani, when asked if an expanded tournament featuring 80 games meant there was also a possibility for some group stage games to be held in Central America or the Caribbean, said anything is possible.

“You have to look at the economics as well, weigh in the cost-benefit, but I think the possibilities are endless, to be honest with you, when you have that many games,” Montagliani said.

Montagliani said he did not believe that a controversial border wall to stem illegal immigration, which was one of Donald Trump’s biggest campaign promises, would have any negative impact on a bid from the region.

“Not withstanding some of the politics that is occurring in this part of the world, Trump has been pretty consistent in his support of global events. I am not sure I would see that necessarily changing now that he is a president,” said Montagliani.