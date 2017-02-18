Birkirkara beat Hibs 2-1 to move closer to the title 

Birkirkara edged closer to a sixth Women’s League championship after beating sporting rivals Hibernians 2-1 at the Centenary Stadium, this week.

The win saw the Stripes opening a 10-point lead over the Paolites and, with six matches left, Birkirkara are now in the driving seat to clinch the league title from Hibernians’ grasp.

Alishia Sultana put Birkirkara ahead and Kelly Agius Pace made it 2-0 on 63 minutes.

Hibernians fought bravely and pulled a goal back nine minutes from time, through Ylenia Carabott, but the Stripes held on for the win.

“Our success over Hibs can be summarised in two words – tactically disciplined,” Birkirkara coach Shawn Meilak said.

“My players knew which part of the field they had to cover and what their specific duties were.

“We knew that two results from a possible three would have suited us so the pressure was all on our opponents. I think overall the best team won.”

Hibs coach Jesmond Zammit seems to have already conceded defeat in this year’s title race as he feels that the gap is too wide for his side to recover.

“We badly needed to beat Birkirkara to put us back in the frame,” Zammit said.

“It was a very balanced match with both sides having their moments. But Birkirkara took their chances well.

“Although anything can still happen, Birkirkara have all but assured themselves of the league.

“They were the most consistent team in the league this season and deserve to be champions.

“We will now shift focus on the KO and see where we can go in the competition.”

First Division

Birkirkara vs Hibernians 2-1; Raiders (Luxol) vs Mġarr United 0-0.

Standings: Birkirkara 40; Hibernians 30; Mġarr 23; Kirkop 21; Raiders (Luxol) 5; Gozo 4.

Second Division: Swieqi United vs Mosta 3-1; Kirkop United ‘B’ vs Ħamrun Spartans 3-7.

Standings: Swieqi United 33; Mosta 22; Tarxien Rainbows 13; Ħamrun Spartans 10; Kirkop United ‘B’ 4.