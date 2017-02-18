Activities to mark 60 years from Malta-Austria

MFA vice-president Matthew Paris (left) addresses the reporters in the presence of Director of Media Kevin Azzopardi.

On February 24, the Malta Football Association will mark the 60th year since the famous friendly match between Malta and Austria at the Empire Stadium, the national team’s breakthrough on the international scene.

The Austrians had won the exhibition match 3-2 on that occasion with Tony Cauchi and Sammy Nicholl listing their names on the scoresheet for the local side in front of a packed ground at the old Gżira ground.

To commemorate the day, the Malta FA will hold a series of activities, recalling the 60-year journey of the Maltese football team.

Matthew Paris, vice-president of the Malta FA, told reporters at the National Stadium yesterday the events will evoke the best moments not only for the players but also for the officials and the sports media which all formed part of this movement along the past 60 years.

“These events to mark this special day will serve as a commemoration for all those who experienced some of their best moments in their professional careers, including players, officials and sports writers,” Dr Paris said.

“Moreover, these activities will also serve as a true reflection of what the MFA has managed to accomplish from 1957 until the present day.”

Dr Paris said the first activity will be held next Friday with a reception to re-unite the players who were involved in the 1957 match.

During the occasion, highlights of that memorable encounter will be shown.

“The festivities will kick off next Friday at the National Stadium, 60 years to the day from that historic game. We shall have all surviving members of that famous national team with us,” Dr Paris confirmed.

“Exclusive mementos and gifts will be presented to our veteran heroes by Malta FA president Norman Darmanin Demajo and general secretary Angelo Chetcuti.”

To mark the anniversary, the Malta FA has also revealed a new logo described by Dr Paris as a significant legacy between the past and future of our favourite sport.

“There will be other initiatives to mark the occasion including a commemorative publication which the MFA Communications Office is currently assembling,” Dr Paris said.

Visits by members of the national squads to hospitals and children homes under the association’s Football For Life programme are also planned.

Paris said a friendly between Malta and Austria, similar to the one held in 2007 marking the 50th anniversary, was not possible this time since no international slots were made available.

Director of Communications Kevin Azzopardi said that the Malta-Austria match anniversary will be the main focus during the annually MFA Awards, which will be held next May.