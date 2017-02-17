Security stays tight at G20 in Bonn
Security at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bonn remained tight today.A heavy security presence in place on the sealed-off streets, where Britain's top diplomat, Boris Johnson, began his day with a jog.
The agenda for the foreign ministers representing the world's major economies included conflict prevention and peace building measures, according to the official programme.
The second and final day of the Bonn conference will end with a news conference by the G20 host, Germany's newly-appointed foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel.
