Eleven British tourists injured in Norway boat accident

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Eleven British tourists were taken to a Norwegian hospital on Wednesday after a boat accident in the harbour of the town of Harstad, north of the Arctic Circle.

One of the boats crashed when it hit a water fountain as it made its way back to the harbour, throwing the occupants into the freezing waters.

Local media quoted police as saying 24 people, including three crew, were on board the two boats, 22 of whom have been taken to hospital.