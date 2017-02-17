Eleven British tourists injured in Norway boat accident
Eleven British tourists were taken to a Norwegian hospital on Wednesday after a boat accident in the harbour of the town of Harstad, north of the Arctic Circle.
One of the boats crashed when it hit a water fountain as it made its way back to the harbour, throwing the occupants into the freezing waters.
Local media quoted police as saying 24 people, including three crew, were on board the two boats, 22 of whom have been taken to hospital.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.