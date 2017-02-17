Models in Peta animal skins protest kick off London Fashion Week

A trio of lingerie-clad models kicked off London Fashion Week - with a protest against the use of animal skins on the catwalk.

The group stripped off into matching green underwear and crocodile masks before posing outside the show's main venue on the Strand in central London.

Animal rights charity Peta, which organised the protest, is campaigning against the use of exotic animal skins in the fashion industry.

It follows an investigation of crocodile farms which found animals were confined to pits and sometimes still alive when their skin was torn off, Peta said.