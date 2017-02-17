Leaders Luxol go six points clear

Dezjan Bizjak (right) scored on his Luxol debut. Photo: Joe Borg

Luxol came from behind to beat Swieqi FC 9-2 and move six points clear at the top of the Gatorade Futsal League.

Swieqi started well and managed to surge ahead but Luxol maintained their composure and soon levelled the matters.

From then on, Luxol hit the ground running, scoring quick-fire goals to settle the issue.

Luxol’s new recruit Dejan Bizjak had an inspiring night when scoring a hat-trick while Celino Alves and Carl Azzopardi hit the target twice each.

Emil Raducu and Frane Despotovic netted the other goals as the side from St Andrews remained unbeaten after ten matches.

Andre Ciancio and Boicho Marev were on the mark for Swieqi FC.

On the other hand, Swieqi Under 21 registered their first win of the season when they brushed aside Żurrieq Wolves 5-3.

It was a strong performance by the Swieqi youngsters who showed great determination and persistence to pick up their first three points of the season.

On the other hand, Żurrieq’s disappointing season continues as they are still looking for their first victory after nine matches.

Dylan Pace was twice on the mark for Swieqi Under 21 with the other goals coming from Jurgen Ciantar, Karl Sciortino and Dale Vella.

Christian Bezzina notched a double for the Wolves while Steve Sadowski grabbed the other goal.

Safi San Lorenzo returned to winning ways after seeing off Qrendi 7-4 to consolidate their mid-table position.

Clive Calleja and Sean Vella were twice on the mark for San Lorenzo with the other goals coming from Mauro Damato, Franklin Seisun and Reuben Vella. Qrendi’s goals were scored by Antonello Brincat, scorer of a hat-trick, and Bertram Azzopardi.

The league resumes today with second-placed Valletta playing Sliema and Marsascala facing Qormi.

Standings

Luxol 30; Valletta 24; Ħamrun Tre Angeli, Swieqi FC 21; University of Malta 18; Msida, Safi San Lorenzo 15; Qormi 12; Mrieħel ESS, Sliema 10; Qrendi 9; Marsascala 6; Swieqi Under 21 3; Tarxien JMI; Żurrieq Wolves 0.