Dybala scores twice as Juventus rout Palermo

Dybala's first was an inch-perfect free kick. Photo: Reuters

Paulo Dybala scored twice against his former club as Juventus thumped Palermo 4-1 at home tonight to move 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also finding the net for the champions.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri called on his players to be "spectacular" in their hunt for a record sixth consecutive Scudetto title and they responded with a scintillating display to move up to 63 points after 25 matches.

Marchisio, feeling his way back into the side after injury, opened the scoring in the 13th minute when he reacted quickest to rifle home from close range after Josip Posavec had smothered Higuain's effort to give Juve the lead their dominance merited.

Dybala sent an early free kick against the post but made amends with a sensational effort from a set-piece five minutes before halftime as he lifted a thunderous shot over the wall and into the corner of Posavec's net from 20 metres.

The Argentine forward refused to celebrate against the club he spent three years with but showed no mercy in the 63rd minute when he picked out Higuain who finished calmly before completing the rout when he slammed home from the edge of the box after Higuain back-heeled the ball into his path.

Palermo's Ivaylo Chochev headed a consolation goal past Gianluigi Buffon in stoppage time but his effort could not dampen the mood as Juventus warmed up in style for Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 first leg at Porto.

The victory made it six Serie A wins in a row for Juve, taking them 10 clear of second-placed Roma ahead of their home game against Torino on Sunday.