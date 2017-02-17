Trump ends Page’s run at Welsh Open

Judd Trump eased past Jackson Page to reach the Welsh Open Last 16 in Cardiff, yesterday.

Welsh 15-year-old schoolboy Page has proved his potential this week by beating Jason Weston and John Astley in his first appearance at a pro tournament, becoming the youngest British player to reach the last 32 of a ranking event.

But the teenager, who is mentored by Mark Williams, was no match for world number four Trump who fired breaks of 61 and 96 as he set up a meeting with Iran’s Hossein Vafaei.

“It was great out there but there were a lot of nerves and pressure too,” said Page.

“I had a lot of support behind me but Judd is one of the best in the world. You won’t get many chances and when you do, you have to take them.

“It was great, even just watching Judd play was good. His positional shots, the way he was on every ball perfectly. It gave me a lot to learn.

“I’ll take a lot from it. I’d have been happy even if I got knocked out first round, as long as I gave it a good go. To win two games is great, you can’t ask for too much at my age against Judd.”

Trump, who reached the Last 32 after defeating Alex Borg 4-2 on Wednesday night, was full of praise for his opponent.

“It has been brilliant for the game, what he has done this week. He is an exciting talent, with the right people around him, he needs to work on his game and get ready for the professional game.

“It is hard to tell how good he will be. As you go from the amateur game to the professional game it takes a while to come through. It will be hard for him, but he has shown the potential.

“The best way for him now is to turn pro as soon as possible.”