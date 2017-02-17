Johnson takes the honours in ‘A’ final

Paul Muscat in action on his KTM 450cc during the championship races at the circuit in Ta’ Qali

Another round of races from the ASMK Autocross and Motocross National Championship series was held recently at the circuit in Ta’ Qali complex.

In all, 45 competitors were registered for the races. Autocross was very busy with 22 drivers grouped in two sections – Modified and Standard.

In the Modified class, Philip Joe Vella drove his Opel Corsa to three wins in the heats to seal his place in the ‘A’ finals.

The other drivers to make it from the qualifying stage were Gordon Johnson, Joseph Micallef and Malcolm Borg, all Opel Corsa, Jason Martin (Volkswagen Polo) and Karl Micallef (Ford Fiesta).

Vella and Johnson surged to the first corner but the former span off the track leaving Karl Micallef and Borg to challenge Johnson for the top position.

Johnson took the chequered flag after nine laps followed by Karl Micallef and Borg. Joseph Micallef was fourth as Vella and Martin had to settle for the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

The ‘B’ final was more eventful with the lead changing hands various times before Noel Zammit drove his Fiat Punto to victory ahead of Opel Corsa duo Melo Zammit and Jonathan Camilleri.

The Autocross Standard honours on the day went to Ian Fenech, on a Citroen AX. Deane Farrugia, also inside a Citroen AX, was the runner-up ahead of Quinn Camilleri (Peugeot 106).

The Motocross Class A was a spectacle of high-level racing as Clayton Camilleri (KTM 350cc) and Paul Muscat (KTM 450cc) powered their machines along the circuit with the promising Kyle Camilleri (KTM 250cc) and David Dimech (Honda 450cc) also very much in the picture.

Camilleri showed his true worth in the opening heat but Muscat did well to defend his leading position in both races in programme on Sunday.

The Class B title went to Ryan Faenza while Vincent Agius won Class C. Both rode Yamahas.

In the race for veterans, William Sant rode his Suzuki to first place. Paul Deguara (KTM) was second and Jethro Sant (Yamaha 250cc) third.

Meanwhile, the association confirmed that the third round of Enduro races from the National Championship will be staged outside the complex in Ta’ Qali on March 19.

The series, sponsored by Pasta Poiatti and Dunlop, will be held at Fawwara, limits of Siġġiewi.