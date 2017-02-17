Agones SFC duathlon in Safi
For the fourth consecutive year, Agones SFC organised the Eurosport Duathlon at Safi, last weekend. Perfect weather conditions welcomed almost 100 participants in different age groups. The duathlon consisted of a 5km run followed by an 18km cycling leg and another 2.5km run. The race was won by Keith Galea ahead of David Agius Lia and Shaun Galea. Michelle Vella Wood placed first in the women’s category. Margaret Seguna was the runner-up and Celine Pace third.
