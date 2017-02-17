We Lost the War – curator’s talk

Curator Michael Fenech will help unpack Ryan Falzon’s We Lost the War in a talk being held tonight.

Currently ongoing in Valletta, Ryan Falzon’s latest exhibition We Lost the War presents viewers with a challenge to the eyes as well as to the mind.

As artist Raphael Vella puts it, subtlety is not a quality that Falzon cherishes. This ‘in your face’ style, reminiscent of neo-expressionism, may put off visitors and make it difficult to appreciate the layering of meaning to be found in the works.

Curator Michael Fenech has been working with Falzon over a number of years and has been in charge of his last two solo exhibitions. This talk will provide a contextual background to Falzon’s latest works.

Fenech was co-founder of Ateatru, an experimental theatre group. He served as chairman of the Foundation for Creativity between 2003 and 2013. In 2013, he was awarded a distinction after reading for a Masters in Culture, Criticism and Curating at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London. As an artist agent, he is supporting, mentoring and curating the work of a number of young upcoming artists.

■ The talk is taking place this evening at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 7.30pm as part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme. The exhibition, also at St James Cavalier, runs until February 26. For more information, visit http://kreattivita.org .