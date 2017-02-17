Jo Caruana and Thomas Camilleri star in the bodacious production Venus in Fur. Photo: Ed Muscat Azzopardi

A play about an audition for a play is due to hit the boards starting next week at the Blue Box Theatre.

Venus in Fur, by renowned playwright David Ives, is a provocatively sexy show in which a young actress (Jo Caruana) is determined to land the lead in a new play based on the classic erotic novel Venus in Furs. During her audition, she gets caught up in an electrifying game of cat and mouse with the director (Thomas Camilleri), blurring the line between fantasy and reality and testing the boundaries between dominance and submission.

The play premiered off-Broadway in 2010 and on Broadway in 2011 starring Nina Arianda and Hugh Dancy. Arianda won the Tony Award for best actress in a play, which also received a nomination for best play. In 2012, renowned film director Roman Polanski shot a cinematic version of the play in French starring his wife Emmanuelle Seigner and Mathieu Amalric. The Maltese production is directed by Michael Mangion.

It was described by The New York Times as “90 minutes of good, kinky fun” and by the Wall Street Journal as “Deadly serious, madly funny… you won’t see a funnier or smarter play this season”.

Venus in Fur has been one of the most popular plays to be staged in recent years and has been produced worldwide.

■ Venus in Fur is on at Blue Box Theatre at M Space in Msida on February 24, 25 and 26 and again on March 3, 4 and 5.

For tickets, visit www.bluebox.com.mt or call 7979 3737.