Sleeping Beauty by Bolshoi Ballet on the big screen

The Bolshoi Ballet performing in Sleeping Beauty, screening tonight in Valletta. Photo: Olga Izakson

Spazju Kreattiv brings the world-famous Bolshoi Ballet to the big screen tonight with the classic tale of Sleeping Beauty.

On her 16th birthday, a curse by the evil Carabosse causes the beautiful Princess Aurora to fall into a deep slumber for a 100 years. Only the kiss of a prince could awaken her.

Set to the score of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the composer of winter wonderlands, the Bolshoi dancers lead viewers on a dream-like journey through this classic fairy tale complete with jewel fairies, a magical kingdom, a youthful princess and a handsome prince in this purest style of classical ballet.

The Bolshoi’s sumptuous staging with its luxurious sets and costumes gives life to Perrault’s fairy tale unlike any other.

In the words of the author himself, “…what a sweeter pause has ever been? To sleep a century of peaceful dreams. And then, to better dreams, awake again!”

■ The performance is being screened tonight at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 7.30pm. It is suitable for all ages. Spazju Kreattiv is also offering patrons the opportunity to purchase block tickets for the entire Bolshoi programme which runs until April. For more information, visit http://kreattivita.org .