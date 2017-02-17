Esplora carnival activities

The Esplora Interactive Science Centre is holding a carnival event this weekend which aims to underline how science is an integral part of all things around us and in everything we engage in.

One of the centre’s aims is to try to bridge the gap between culture and the sciences within the STEAM field (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics).

Aside from all the interactive exhibits that Esplora offers, visitors will also have the chance to experience 10-minute expert talks every 45 minutes on the physics, engineering and mechanics behind floats, with two 11-foot carnival floats present on site. An interactive walk-in workshop related to carnival will be held at the Activity Centre with participants invited to paint on carnival masks, learn about the science of dyes, model on clay and learn about the chemistry behind clay minerals.

A carnival costume competition is being held in the science theatre, split into two categories, one for children up to the age of nine and one for children between 10 and 16 years of age. This area will also include a carnival photo booth and other activities, including face painting.

■ Carnival @ esplora is being held at the Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara tomorrow from 10.30am to 5pm and on Sunday from 11.30am to 6pm. Tickets will also enable visitors to visit all other Esplora exhibits, excluding the Planetarium. Children under four go free.