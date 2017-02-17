Author meet-up
Dominican priest Mark Montebello is the author invited to speak on his various books and publications at the latest in a series of meet-ups organised by L-Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti.
■ The event is taking place this evening at the Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta at 7pm.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.