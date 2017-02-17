Announcements

BORG. On February 16, SALVU, passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 95, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Joseph and his wife Angela, Nikolina and her husband John Mary, Luiga and her husband Nicholas, France and his wife Katie, Ċensina, widow of Nicholas, Doris and her husband John, Carmelo and his wife Mary, Emanuel and his wife Lucia, Agnes and her husband Romeo, Nicholas and his wife Mary, Mary and her husband France, Paul and his wife Rita, Antonia and her husband Charles, Mario and his wife Connie, and Victor, widower of Mary, his beloved 39 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren, his sister Nikolina and her husband Paul, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 18 for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DENMAN. On February 15, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, ANNETTE JEAN, née Ricardo, widow of Sidney Ellison, aged 96, passed away peacefully. Funeral cortège leaves hospital this morning at 11.15 for the Holy Trinity church, Rudolph Street, Sliema, where a service will be held at 11.30, followed by interment at Burmarrad Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

DEPASQUALE SCHRANZ. On February 16, ANNA MARIA, aged 65, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers and sisters Tony and his wife Carmen, Marie Therese, Joseph G. and his wife Rosette, Edward-John and his wife Marianne, Doreen and her husband Eric Psaila, her nephews and nieces Etienne, Victoria, Andrea, Cristina, David, Emily and Jonathan, their spouses and children, other relatives and friends, among whom Martoine and Gemma. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 18 at 9am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Poor Clares will be appreciated.

FARRUGIA. On February 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, DORIS, née Spiteri, of Sliema, residing at St Julians, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband Michael, her children Anna and her husband George Debrincat, Charles and his wife Marlene, Michael and his partner Michelle, and Stefan and his wife Joanna, her beloved grandchildren Maria and her husband Karl, Edwina, Dominic, Matthew and his wife Corinne, Julia and Louie, her brother Lino and his wife Liza, her respective in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 18 at 1.30pm for St Julians parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Should you wish, instead of flowers, donations to the Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On February 14, at her residence in Pietà, JOAN FRANCES, née Borg, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Raymond (Remo), her only daughter Karen and husband John, her in-laws Tony Galea, widower of Anna, Miriam, widow of Ivan Pace, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, February 17 at 9.30am at Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamanġia, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STILON de PIRO. On February 15th, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, MARIE JOSETTE, née Cauchi Inglott, aged 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Dr Mario Stilon de Piro, her daughters Nadine, Karen and her husband Daniele Polotto and his children; her grandchildren Jennifer and Julia Pelosi, Laura and her husband Mark Gasan, Sandy and her husband Marc Urpani; her great-grandchildren Christina and Nicholas, her brothers and their respective spouses, her loyal carers Roseben Torrato and Grace, and other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 18 at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the Stilon chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

WIRTH. On February 16, IRENE, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her dearly beloved sister and life-long companion Risette Wirth, her brothers and sisters Mollie Wirth, Yvonne Marich, Laurie Wirth, and his wife Anna, Babs Cutugno, Edgar Wirth, and his wife Nanette, Monica Borg Testaferrata, and her in-laws Gladys Wirth and Ronnie Pace Decesare, numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 18 for Jesus of Nazareth parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Merciful Jesus grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father, EMANUEL, who went to meet the Risen Lord 29 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Freida, widow of Charles Spiteri, Tonia and Leonard, Myriam and Vincent, Phyllis and John, Jo Jo and Pauline and Frank and Mary.

BARTOLO. Loving memories of a dear nannu, EMANUEL, today the 29th anniversary of his demise. Vicky, Malcolm, Karl, Daniela, Colin, Bjorn and Kleven.

FABRI. In loving memory of a dear husband and father, SIMON, on the eighth anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and missed and forever in our hearts. Teresa and Francesca.

FABRI. In loving memory of our dear SIMON. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Marcelle and Walter, Angela and Christopher, Nicky and Simon and their families.

GATT – JOSEPH GATT, LP. In loving memory of Joe on the first anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Friday, February 17 at 6.30pm at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s.

GENOVESE. In loving memory of MICHAEL, 20.04.1920-17.02.1977. Forever in our hearts. Doris, Marie-Louise, Albert, Joe and their families.

PITRE. In loving memory of FRANCA, a dearest sister and aunt, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Therese, Alberto, Gaby, Michela, Alberto and Pia.

SAID – GIUSEPPINA. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Marie Louise, in-laws Joe Olivieri, Rosanna Said and grandchildren.

STILON – DINO. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Stefan and Rachel, Sean and Edward. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO – FRANCES. In loving memory of a beloved and most special wife, mother and grandmother, today the third anniversary of her demise. Her loving husband Victor, her children Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, and her treasured grandsons Thomas and Ganni. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

von BROCKDORFF. In loving memory of dear LOUIE, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the second anniversary of his demise. His children and their families.