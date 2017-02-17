Youths aged 16 no longer need parental approval for medical treatment

Youths aged 16 and older no longer need their parents' consent when seeking medical treatment. Photo: Shutterstock

Youths aged 16 and 17 can now request or refuse medical treatment without their parents' consent, following a legal change published in today's Government Gazette.

The Health Act amendment was proposed in a Private Members’ Bill presented by government Whip Godfrey Farrugia and fellow backbench MP Deo Debattista last December.

“We already have a state where young people this age seek their doctor’s advice and this legal change would indemnify healthcare professionals who could provide the required treatment or refer to fellow professionals,” Dr Farrugia had argued when presenting the Bill.

The legal amendment does not grant youths absolute autonomy over their medical treatment: if a doctor believes a youth patient "lacks the maturity and understanding to consent or refuse treatment", then parental consent will still be required.

Furthermore, even if a 16- or 17-year-old is judged to be mature enough to make their own decisions, if they refuse treatment that a doctor believes is "urgently required", it can still be administered.

The change follows the trend already established by the Mental Health Act, which grants 16-year-olds the right to refuse treatment, and organ donation legislation which allows youths aged 16 and above the right to consent.