Today's newspapers in review
The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.
Times of Malta says official data shows the police seized more than 20 kilograms of cocaine last year, four times the amount confiscated just two years before. In another story, it says billboard owners told to pay €1,500 a year per structure are up in arms, saying the authorities are turning a blind eye to competitors they accuse of having been flouting the law for years.
The Malta Independent says that rangers are to start ‘surveilling’ the Azure Window in Dwejra to keep people from walking on the arch.
In-Nazzjon leads with yesterday’s Parliamentary debate on the power station contracts
L-Orizzont speaks about a libel case against it in which Joseph Gaffarena yesterday testified that he was asked for papers to be used against John Dalli by people in the Nationalist Party.
