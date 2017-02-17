Most municipal waste landfilled

Most of the municipal waste in 2015 was treated by landfilling, the National Statistics Office said. It said in a statement municipal waste generation that year amounted to 269,316 tonnes, an increase of 5.%per cent over 2014, the highest increase registered since 2011.

On a per capita basis, this amounted to 620 kilograms.

Mixed municipal waste, covered by the black bag waste collection, made up 67.9% (182,763 tonnes) of the total municipal waste generation in 2015, increasing by 5% over the previous year.

The green/grey bag collection of mixed recyclables went up by 15.8%, contributing 5.5% (14,926 tonnes) to the total municipal waste generation.

During the year under review 92.8% of the total amount of municipal waste treated was disposed at the Għallis landfill. The bulk comprised mixed municipal waste (59%) followed by rejects from the mechanical treatment of municipal waste (16.2%).

Material recycling occupied a share of 6.9% from the total municipal waste treatment.

At 57.6% paper and cardboard made up the bulk of recycled amounts, followed by glass at 13.3%. In 2015, no municipal waste was composted since the output of compost from the SantAntnin anaerobic digestion plant was landfilled at Għallis.