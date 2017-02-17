Most municipal waste landfilled
Paper and cardboard make up bulk of recycled amounts
Most of the municipal waste in 2015 was treated by landfilling, the National Statistics Office said. It said in a statement municipal waste generation that year amounted to 269,316 tonnes, an increase of 5.%per cent over 2014, the highest increase registered since 2011.
On a per capita basis, this amounted to 620 kilograms.
Mixed municipal waste, covered by the black bag waste collection, made up 67.9% (182,763 tonnes) of the total municipal waste generation in 2015, increasing by 5% over the previous year.
The green/grey bag collection of mixed recyclables went up by 15.8%, contributing 5.5% (14,926 tonnes) to the total municipal waste generation.
During the year under review 92.8% of the total amount of municipal waste treated was disposed at the Għallis landfill. The bulk comprised mixed municipal waste (59%) followed by rejects from the mechanical treatment of municipal waste (16.2%).
Material recycling occupied a share of 6.9% from the total municipal waste treatment.
At 57.6% paper and cardboard made up the bulk of recycled amounts, followed by glass at 13.3%. In 2015, no municipal waste was composted since the output of compost from the SantAntnin anaerobic digestion plant was landfilled at Għallis.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.