Man pays dearly for 'free sex'

The man was allegedly lured to the apartment with the promise of 'free sex'. Photo: Shutterstock

A man lured into a Gżira apartment with the promise of 'free sex' today told a court how he was robbed of €800 just as he was putting his trousers back on.

Burgh Spiteri, 27, and Sera Caruana Smith, 34, both residing in Ta' Xbiex and both unemployed, were arrested after the police received a report that a Pakistani man had been robbed of his cash in an incident which took place on Saturday at around 2.00pm in Testaferrata Street, Ta' Xbiex.

The victim recalled how last Saturday at around 1.30pm he went to Testaferrata Street after having heard that 'free sex' was on offer there.

After allegedly sighting Ms Caruana Smith on the balcony of her apartment and somehow signalling his intention, she invited him into her apartment.

Despite not understanding English or Maltese, the man agreed to pay the woman €10 for her services and immediately handed over the money.

The two undressed and proceeded to have sex. However, just as he was putting his trousers back on, the woman allegedly called out to her partner in crime.

Mr Spiteri then entered the room, grabbed the witness by the shoulder and held a penknife against the terrified man's neck.

Meanwhile, Ms Caruana Smith reportedly took the victim's wallet from his trouser pocket and removed €800 in cash, the court was told. The two accused then made off in a small red car, allegedly driven by a third party, just as their victim went out into the street in search of help.

The two accused, who stand charged of aggravated theft whilst unlawfully holding their victim against his will, were denied bail by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, who did not deem them trustworthy.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Lara Butters prosecuted. Lawyer Victor Bugeja was legal aid.