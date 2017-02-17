Konrad Mizzi accepts invitation to appear before Pana committee
The committee will be in Malta next week
Minister Konrad Mizzi has accepted to appear before the European Parliament’s committee of inquiry into money laundering, tax avoidance and tax evasion (Pana).
The committee will be in Malta next week.
I have just phoned @langen_werner to inform him that I am accepting the PANA committee's invitation.— Konrad Mizzi (@KonradMizzi) February 17, 2017
Dr Mizzi said in a tweet: "I have just phoned @langen_werner to inform him that I am accepting the PANA committee's invitation."
Keith Schembri, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, has not yet said whether he will be appearing before the committee.
Nexia bosses Brian Tonna and Karl Cini have turned down the invitation.
Nexia BT advised both Dr Mizzi and Mr Schembri to open a trust in New Zealand and to buy a shelf company in Panama that would act as a financial vehicle for the trust.
The committee has also invited Manfred Galdes, the former director of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, to give evidence. Dr Galdes controversially stepped down at the height of the Panama Papers scandal.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.