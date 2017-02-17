Konrad Mizzi accepts invitation to appear before Pana committee

Minister Konrad Mizzi has accepted to appear before the European Parliament’s committee of inquiry into money laundering, tax avoidance and tax evasion (Pana).

The committee will be in Malta next week.

I have just phoned @langen_werner to inform him that I am accepting the PANA committee's invitation. — Konrad Mizzi (@KonradMizzi) February 17, 2017

Dr Mizzi said in a tweet: "I have just phoned @langen_werner to inform him that I am accepting the PANA committee's invitation."

Keith Schembri, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, has not yet said whether he will be appearing before the committee.

Nexia bosses Brian Tonna and Karl Cini have turned down the invitation.

Nexia BT advised both Dr Mizzi and Mr Schembri to open a trust in New Zealand and to buy a shelf company in Panama that would act as a financial vehicle for the trust.

The committee has also invited Manfred Galdes, the former director of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, to give evidence. Dr Galdes controversially stepped down at the height of the Panama Papers scandal.



