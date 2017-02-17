Half a million grey recycling bags given away for free

Updated 6.02pm - Added list of eligible localities

Households which separate their waste can now visit their local council and collect a number of grey garbage bags to use for their recycling waste free-of-charge.

Recycling waste management firm Green MT has distributed 500,000 of the grey bags to local councils in the 28 towns and villages it collects waste from (see list below), in an effort to further encourage people to separate their waste.

In a statement, the company said that it was committed to further educating the public about the benefits of waste separation and reducing the amount of non-recyclable waste generated by Maltese households.

Official statistics released earlier today showed that Maltese generated 620 kg of municipal waste per capita in 2015. Black bag waste collection amounted to almost 68 per cent of the total.

Just 5.5 per cent of municipal waste was recyclable, although the figure was almost 16 per cent higher than in 2014.

Local council offering free grey recycling bags:

Cospicua, Dingli, Floriana, Fontana, Għajnsielem, Għarb, Għargħur, Għasri, Iklin, Kercem, Marsalforn, Marsascala, Marsaxlokk, Mellieħa, Mtarfa, Mġarr, Munxar, Rabat, San Lawrenz, San Pawl il-Baħar, Senglea, Siġġiewi, Tarxien, Ta' Xbiex, Valletta, Vittoriosa, Żebbuġ (Gozo).