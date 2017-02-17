Claims that hospital staff lack qualifications are untrue, says Vitals Global Healthcare

Doctors were all recruited according to standard procedure, VGH said. Photo: Shutterstock

Staff working within hospitals run by Vitals Global Healthcare were all adequately qualified and registered with their respective regulatory councils, the company said today.

In a statement, VGH denied claims that it was recruiting specialists without the necessary qualifications required for specialist grades, saying such allegations were "simply untrue".

The company said it wished to reassure the public that all recruitment standards and procedures "are being strictly adhered to".

VGH was last year handed contracts to run St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo General hospitals.

Last Tuesday, the Medical Association of Malta gave the government 14 days to resolve outstanding collective agreement issues or face industrial action by medical professionals.

In its statement, the MAM had claimed that specialists were being recruited in Gozo despite lacking necessary qualifications and without an adequate screening process.

VGH said that it remained open to dialogue with all unions and stakeholders, though it bemoaned the MAM's approach, saying that "an organisation which pledges to 'unite all members of the medical profession and to safeguard their interests' continues to do the exact opposite by failing to come to the table to discuss issues."