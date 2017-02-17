Xewkija Tigers consolidate lead

Għajnsielem striker Chris Camilleri shoots at the Xagħra United goal. Photo: Anthony Cassar

Xewkija Tigers extended their positive run in the GFA Division One with a 4-1 win over Oratory Youths to open a four-point lead over champions Għajnsielem as the second round nears its completion.

Oratory had shocked Xewkija in the corresponding first-round match but this time the Tigers took no chances even though they had striker Dene Shields missing due to suspension.

Thiago Melo Dos Santos made up for the Scotsman’s absence by scoring all four goals for his side to end a drought of eight matches. The Brazilian is back on top of the leading scorers with nine goals.

Against Oratory, the Tigers found it difficult at first to impose their play and had to wait until the 28th minute to finally find a way through when Melo Dos Santos headed in from a Shaun Bajada delivery.

As the second half got underway, Xewkija made sure with two quick goals through Melo Dos Santos as Oratory pulled one goal back from a penalty scored by Sibi Gwar after Manwel Xerri had handled the ball inside his box.

However, Melo Dos Santos sealed victory for his side with his fourth goal of the day 12 minutes from time.

Għajnsielem kept their chances alive with a 5-0 win over lowly Xagħra United.

The Blacks opened a two-goal lead during the first half following strikes by John Camilleri (25) and Emiliano Lattes (29).

They then pressed the accelerator during the final stages and scored three more goals through John Camilleri (74) and a fine double from Chris Camilleri (80, 90).

Nadur Youngsters continued to misfire and conceded a second consecutive defeat, this time to Victoria Hotspurs 2-1.

The Youngsters are now six points behind Xewkija.

Nadur, with Paul Camilleri leading the team from the bench, opened the score early on through Claudio Antunes and minutes later a Milos Stojanovic effort was stopped by the woodwork.

But, the Hotspurs clicked into gear and levelled matters on 28 minutes when Henrique Maciel beat the keeper from close in.

Nadur held territorial supremacy for most of match but on 86 minutes the Hotspurs shocked their opponents when substitute Mark Camilleri chipped into an open goal from outside the box following some hesitant defending from the Youngsters.

To make it worse for Nadur they also had Charles Hili sent off for a foul on Maciel two minutes from time.

In the remaining match from match-day 13, SK Victoria Wanderers and Kerċem Ajax shared the spoils in a one-all draw.

The Wanderers had an auspicious start and opened the score through Milanko Raskovic.

Kerċem, however, hit back and Jean Paul Mizzi levelled just before the hour mark.

Kerċem’s Philip Taylor was unlucky to see his effort coming off the bar as the Wanderers could have obtained victory late on but an Igor Grkajac shot was stopped by the upright.

Division Two

Għarb Rangers soared to the top of the table following a 6-0 win over Qala Saints. Rangers dominated the match and scored three goals in each half.

Andrew Ofulue (3, 29, 69, 85) helped himself to a poker and the other goals came from Josef Camenzuli (14) and Paul Anthony Attard (71).

Żebbuġ Rovers came from behind to beat bottom-placed Munxar Falcons 2-1.

The Falcons opened the score through Jordi Parnis on 17 minutes but the Rovers turned the tide in their favour following goals by Christian Vella (32) and Chris Borg (42).

Munxar had Paul Parnis sent off for a foul three minutes from time.