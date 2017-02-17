Sporting briefs

Championship: Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer’s second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle yesterday to its introduction next season. Similar technology has been used in the Premier League since 2013-14 and is also in operation in the latter stages of the League Cup and Championship playoffs.

Monaco: French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco has made a bid for Belgian second division club Cercle Bruges, which it hopes can help in the development of younger players. Cercle Bruges, a city rival of Belgian champions Club Bruges, were relegated from the country’s top competition in 2015 and are currently sixth in the second tier.While the offer was still conditional on shareholder ap-proval, Cercle Bruges said a deal could be finalised in the coming weeks.

Man. City: Manchester City have been fined £35,000 ($43,662) and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement yesterday. City were charged with failing to ensure their anti-doping “club whereabouts” information was accurate. No further details were given.

Hull: Hull City have been fined £20,000 after admitting an FA misconduct charge for failing to control their players during their 2-0 Premier League defeat by Arsenal on Saturday. Hull’s players were angered by referee Mark Clattenburg’s decision not to send off Arsenal’s Kieran Gibbs for a last-man foul on winger Lazar Markovic 10 minutes into the second half. The club had accepted both the charge and the standard penalty.

MUTV app: Man. United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club. The app, available on Apple and Google Play stores, has a monthly subscription fee which varies by country. The app will offer live commentary and near live broadcasts of all Manchester United matches.

Caceres: Southampton have bolstered their defence with the signing of former Juventus centre-back Martin Caceres until the end of the season. The Uruguay international has been without a club since leaving Italian champions Juve at the end of last term and joins a Saints side who were lacking cover at the back.