Football news

Leading referee Mark Clattenburg is leaving the Premier League after 12 years to work in Saudi Arabia.

The 41-year-old Englishman’s move was confirmed by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the organisation which provides and trains officials for the Premier League, English Football League and Football Association.

In a statement, PGMOL said: “The Professional Game Match Officials Limited would like to wish Mark Clattenburg well as he prepares for his move to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

“Since joining the PGMOL Select Group in 2004, Mark developed into one of our top officials, refereeing at the highest level and setting standards for others to follow.”

Only hard work can save Foxes – Pearson

Former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has urged the relegation-threatened Premier League champions to rediscover their identity and concentrate on the formula that worked for them during their title-winning campaign.

“I think what they need to do is get back to their identity You ask people what Leicester City are they would say they are a very good team who work hard,” he said.

“They out-work people and even that has been questioned of them this season. They have to make sure if there are any question marks internally they find the answers. That is the bottom line.”

‘Gers must appoint director of football’

Robbie Neilson has warned Rangers they risk “friction” if they appoint a new boss before hiring a director of football.

The former Hearts manager reckons Gers – who plan to introduce a director of football in the wake of Mark Warburton’s departure – will be making a big mistake if they bring in a new manager first.

“The most important thing is that the director of football goes in first – then they should look to get the manager in off the back of that,” the MK Dons manager said.

“The director of football has to be the one who comes in and appoints the manager. If it works the other way it can cause friction.”

Rooney could leave United – Scholes

Wayne Rooney could look to leave Manchester United due to his lack of playing time under manager Jose Mourinho, according to former midfielder Paul Scholes.

The United captain has fallen down the pecking order since Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford last summer and has not started a league match since December 17.

“If it carries on going the way it is, I can’t (see him staying for two more years),” Scholes told the Daily Mail.

“Maybe it will be reassessed at the end of the season if he’s in and out of the team. I don’t see him as a player who will accept that.”

Maradona gives Napoli team talk

Pepe Reina revealed that Napoli legend Diego Maradona gave the side a team talk before their Champions League game against Real Madrid this week.

Maradona, who inspired Napoli to two Serie A titles, was at the Bernabeu for the round-of-16 first leg, which Madrid won 3-1.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis had invited Maradona to speak to the players in the dressing room, and Reina confirmed his presence ahead of kick-off.

“He came down to the changing room and gave us encouragement,” Reina said.

“He said that the Naples fans expected success from its team and that we had to do it for them.

“We knew the importance of this tie for our fans.”

WCup winner Cohen ready to donate brain

World Cup winner George Cohen is willing to donate his brain to science to aid research into dementia in ex-footballers.

A study found that footballers who repeatedly head the ball can end up suffering from dementia.

Cohen, who played right-back when England won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966, and former Manchester United midfielder Pat Crerand have both agreed to have their brains examined after death to aid further research.

Cohen said: “Whatever will help, I mean why not? It’s no use to me anymore at that stage.

“I suppose it’s all down to the relatives – my wife Daphne says she wouldn’t mind, and I certainly wouldn’t mind.”

Wilshere on Pep’s radar says Xavi

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would consider a move for Jack Wilshere if he becomes available in the summer, according to former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez.

City will look to strengthen their squad again in the summer and Xavi says his former Barca boss Guardiola has “a lot of respect” for Wilshere, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth from Arsenal.

“I know Pep has always had a lot of respect for Wilshere – he im-pressed so many of the Barcelona team when we played Arsenal in 2011,” Xavi said.

“Technically he is the sort of player that Pep loves – his only problem has been injuries – and if it wasn’t for the issues he has had with injuries I am sure he would be one of the best midfielders.”