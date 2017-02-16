University races on March 12

The sixth BRND WGN University Ring Road Races will be held in Tal-Qroqq on March 12 with half the proceeds being donated to Hospice Malta, organisers said.

“As in previous editions our aim is to make this event attractive for all by reaching out to athletes looking to sharpen their running form mid-season, as well as others looking to keep fit and have fun,” organiser Johanna Galea, from Malta University Holding Company Ltd, said in a statement.

“Anyone can participate and it’s for a noble cause. It’s also a great opportunity to bring companies together by organising a fun day out for the office.”

Hospice Malta is a non-profit organisation supporting patients with terminal illness and their families through its many professional services.

Throughout the day, various races will be held including a 5km and 2km events.

An 800m children’s race will also take place at the University athletics track.

The day will close off with the much anticipated relay which requires teams of four to run a total distance of five – a favourite among office workers as well as groups of friends.

Race applications will be accepted until March 8, after which race numbers are to be collected on March 10, between 5 and 8pm, from the University five-a-side football pitch complex.

One may also obtain more details by phoning 23408906 and 7953-8545 or by visiting http://facebook.com/ring roadraces.