Advert
Thursday, February 16, 2017, 00:01

Renault recruit aero head from Red Bull

Pete Machin will be joining Renault from Red Bull in July as the Formula One team’s head of aerodynamics.

Machin worked on wind tunnel development through Renault-powered Red Bull’s four successive world championships from 2010 to 2013, having joined that team’s predecessor Jaguar in 2002.

“It is clear that Renault Sport is serious about mounting a fresh challenge within F1 and I am happy to join the team,” he said

Formula One is going through a major rule change this season, with wider tyres and revised aerodynamics that will see the cars generating much more downforce and cornering faster than before.

“The latest generation of regulations are, if anything, more aero-crucial than before so to have Pete join us at such a time of exciting evolution will be of the greatest benefit,” said Renault Sport Racing managing director Cyril Abiteboul.

Renault, who bought the failing Lotus team at the end of 2015 to return as full constructors rather than simple suppliers of engines, finished ninth of 11 teams last season.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Manchester City's Jesus breaks bone in foot

  2. Napoli are out to stretch unbeaten run...

  3. Di Maria inspires PSG to 4-0 rout of...

  4. Rosberg warns Bottas about Hamilton rivalry

  5. Whirlwind Bayern crush Arsenal 5-1

  6. Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1

  7. Bayern, Arsenal desperate to lift gloom...

  8. Vella upbeat ahead of UEFA U-16 tournament

  9. Lazio boss Inzaghi rues missed chances...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed