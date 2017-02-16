Leading teams show class in top clashes

A few direct clashes from different championships were played during the weekend at the Cottonera Sports Complex with leading sides Valletta Mapei, Balzan Flyers Crosscraft and Swieqi Phoenix obtaining crucial wins

In the men’s Super League, the key match between Valletta Mapei and Fleur de Lys was a non-contest with the Citizens calling it home in just over an hour.

Valletta’s superiority was clear from the very start as Wojtech Stellmach and Robert Balzan prevailed over the Fleur de Lys blockers while Kevin Marembert stopped most of the Blues’ attacks.

Fleur de Lys had their moments but they simply could not keep up with their opponents pace.

Valletta have now opened a four-point lead over Fleur de Lys in the standings with both teams having played eight matches.

The surprise of the weekend came from the Paola girls as they succeeded in turning around a lost match into victory at the expense of Fleur de Lys.

Notwithstanding the injury to Hungarian Viki Sebok at the beginning of the first set, Fleur de Lys still managed to win a tough first set 25-22 before claiming the second 25-13.

The trend was extended to the third set as Fleur de Lys led 14-9.

At this point, Paola came to life and levelled the scores at 21-21 all before taking the set 25-21.

The momentum shifted to Paola’s side now with Fleur de Lys finding it difficult to counter their opponents’ attacks. Paola won the fourth set 25-19 before clinching the next 15-12 and the match 3-2.

In another women’s Super League match, Balzan Flyers Crosscraft were in a class of their own as they beat Mellieħa Tritones 3-0 to open a two-point lead at the top of the standings.

Paola have taken over second spot from Fleur de Lys with Kavallieri and Mellieħa fighting it out at the bottom of the table.

Pacesetters

In the women’s First Division, the match between top two Sliema Wanderers and Swieqi Phoenix lived up to expectations.

Phoenix started on a bright note, taking the first two sets 25-18 and 25-22. Sliema, however, were not finished yet and, led by their more experienced players, they soon started turning the match around.

They first won the third set 25-18, before digging deep in their reserves to claim the fourth 25-21.

Then, after nearly two hours of play, a more composed Sliema prevailed 15-12 in the decider to complete the comeback.

In the other match from the same championship, Mġarr Volley overcame Birkirkara 3-1.

Sliema are now four points clear of second-placed Swieqi.

However, with both Swieqi and Fleur de Lys 2 having a game in hand, things can change at the top of the standings.