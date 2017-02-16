Creating immersive experiences

Ross Magri from Sarner International will talk about the dream of creating an immersive experience.

Two talks today and tomorrow will outline what it means to be involved in the creation of world-famous immersive experiences.

Ross Magri, managing director at Sarner International, will be talking about how he managed to realise his dream, moving from the personal creative experience, starting off in Malta and conquering world-wide audiences.

Sarner International is a creative audiovisual system integration company specialising in the design of a variety of visitor attractions, including theme parks, museum exhibitions, and immersive experiences across the continents. The world-renowned Doctor Who Experience and the Life, Love & Legacy, Shakespeare Birthplace experience are among the company’s numerous award-winning creations.

Magri was also a close friend of Robin Hardy (1929-2016), the director of one of the most influential British mystery films, The Wicker Man (1973). Together, they were working on the creation of a series of sets for The Wrath of the Gods which would have been part of a trilogy of films.

Magri will be delivering the lectures on invitation by the University of Malta’s Master of Arts in Film Studies. He believes that film students live in a world that is highly creative, exciting, dynamic and full of potential.

As managing director of Sarner International, his work involves the creative delivery of exciting experiences that challenge the user and accurately represent the client. He works alongside specialist designers, film-makers, architects and audiovisual engineers to build experiences that are world-renowned.

His lectures will focus primarily on two recent projects he carried out, the St Elmo War Museum in Malta and the Ċittadella Visitor Centre in Gozo.

■ The lectures are taking place today and tomorrow in Room 119 of the Lecture Centre at the University of Malta in Msida at 5pm. The MA inFilm Studies is offered through the Faculty of Arts and is sponsored by the Ministry for Tourism and the Malta Film Commission.